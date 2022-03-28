'Punjab Will Fight...': Bhagwant Mann After Centre's Chandigarh Move

The Punjab government will fight strongly for its "rightful claim over Chandigarh", Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said today in his first public reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on providing employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration with the same benefits as Central government employees.

The AAP leader also accused the central government of violating the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 by imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration.

"Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh...," Mr Mann tweeted today.