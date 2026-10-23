Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution On Voter Rights Ahead Of Polls

Chandigarh: Weeks after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was completed, the exercise continues to resonate inside Punjab's political corridors, with the state Assembly unanimously passing a resolution on Friday seeking safeguards for eligible voters and an independent probe into reported electoral roll discrepancies.

Moved by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the resolution urged the Union Government and relevant constitutional authorities to ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote. The issue assumes significance as Punjab heads towards its next Assembly election, placing electoral roll integrity and the process of voter inclusion under renewed political scrutiny.

Speaking in the House, Cheema said the right to vote was central to India's democratic framework and cited Articles 324, 325 and 326 of the Constitution, which deal with the Election Commission's powers, non-discrimination in electoral rolls and adult suffrage. He expressed concern over reports of large-scale deletions and alleged exclusion of eligible voters during electoral roll revisions.

The minister also called for an independent and transparent mechanism to examine complaints of irregularities and establish accountability wherever violations were found. Referring to controversies over electoral rolls in Delhi and other states, he alleged that complaints of selective targeting of opposition supporters and marginalised communities warranted impartial scrutiny. Any criminal culpability, he said, should be established through evidence and dealt with under the law.

The unanimous passage of the resolution brought together legislators from different parties around the demand for safeguards, although the House's consensus on the resolution does not by itself establish the allegations of voter exclusion. The resolution calls on the Union Government and constitutional authorities to examine reported discrepancies, with copies to be sent to the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Election Commissioner for follow-up.

With the next Assembly polls approaching, the resolution has kept the SIR debate alive in Punjab's legislature even after completion of the exercise. The central question now is whether the concerns raised over electoral roll accuracy will lead to further scrutiny and concrete safeguards to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their franchise.