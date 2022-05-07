CBI Search At Punjab AAP MLA's Properties In Alleged 40 Crores Fraud Case

The searches are being carried out in the Maler Kotla area of Sangrur district.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out searches at the premises of Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in an alleged Rs 40 crore bank fraud case.

Three premises in Sangrur, including his residence, are being searched.

The searches are being carried out in the Malerkotla area of Sangrur district in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA, with the location being his ancestral home.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is today conducting searches at three locations including at Malerkotla (Punjab) at the premises of accused including private firms, Directors/Guarantors in an ongoing investigation of a bank fraud case. Cash of Rs. 16.57 Lakh(approx), around 88 foreign currency notes, some property documents, several bank accounts and other incriminating documents were found & recovered during searches," a media release from the central probe agency said.

The case was registered on a complaint from Bank of India, Ludhiana against a private firm based out of Gaunspura in Malerkotla, the CBI said. It also named several individuals including then Directors of the firm, guarantors of a private company, another private firm, and "unknown public servants/private persons"