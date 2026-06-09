"Punishment Will Be Severe": Vijay Unveils Special Women's Safety Force

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday launched the Singappen Special Force, a dedicated women's safety unit, and declared that his government would have zero tolerance for crimes against women, warning of severe punishment for those who threaten their safety.

The Chief Minister announced that more than Rs 354 crore would be allocated for the first phase of the project. Initially, the force will be staffed by redeploying existing police personnel, while 2,500 new posts will be created in the second phase.

The Singappen Athiradi Padai (Special Force) has been set up to prevent crimes against women and strengthen their safety across the state. The unit will focus on vulnerable and crime-prone areas, while surveillance will be enhanced at locations frequently visited by women.

Vijay formally inaugurated the special force and its dedicated vehicles and also drove one of the vehicles during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment to women's safety.

"We decided to implement the Singappen Women's Special Task Force as soon as we formed the government. Incidents of crimes against women are unfortunate. They are our family members too," he said.

In an apparent attack on the previous DMK government, Vijay alleged that drug abuse had been a major contributor to crimes against women and claimed that the issue had not been tackled effectively for several years.

He also issued a strong warning against those involved in crimes against women.

"We will not tolerate anyone who disturbs the safety of women, whoever they may be. I am issuing this as a warning. Punishment will be severe. The police department will ensure that charge sheets are filed quickly to deliver speedy justice. At the same time, the police must ensure that no innocent person is affected in the process," he said.

Speaking to NDTV, TVK MLA Revanth Charan said women's safety remains one of the top priorities of the Vijay-led government and expressed confidence that the initiative would make a significant difference.

The launch, however, also triggered a political row. The DMK criticised the event after police band performances reportedly included songs from Vijay's films.

In a post on X, the DMK NRI Wing said, "At a government function, Chief Minister Vijay was seen enjoying his own film songs being played by the police band. Is using government machinery funded by taxpayers, and the police force meant to maintain law and order, for personal image-building, the change that people asked for? Using the police force for self-promotion and lowering its dignity in this manner is strongly condemnable."