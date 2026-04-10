Woman Drowns 6-Year-Old Son Over Affair, Says He Died Of Heart Attack

A married woman and her lover allegedly murdered her six-year-old son by holding his head under water in a bucket and then slamming his body against the floor to make sure he was dead. Police said the couple carried out the murder because the boy was becoming an impediment to their relationship, and then tried to pass it off as a heart attack.

Officials said Basiran Mehboob Sheikh, 27, a resident of Khed in Pune district, was estranged from her husband of 10 years, Mahboob, and was in a relationship with his friend, Ram Vinayak Kajewad.

Mahboob and Baisran had three children. While two of them lived with their father, their six-year-old son, Aewez, was in his mother's care.

"Ram and Basiran felt Aewez was coming in the way of their relationship and decided to kill him. They carried out the murder around 11.30 pm on April 4," said an official.

Basiran then took Aewez's body to her parents' house in Beed and told her family that he had died of a heart attack. When the boy's paternal grandfather went to the house for the funeral, he noticed assault marks on the body and filed a police complaint.

A post-mortem was carried out, which confirmed the murder. Baisran has been arrested and police are searching for Kajewad, who is on the run.