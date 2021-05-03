Dad Died Of Covid, Pune Doctor Back At Work In 3 Days

Pune doctor: "Tried our best to save my father...unfortunately we lost him"

Doctors and health care workers have been at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus. Many of them got infected; some even lost their family members to COVID-19. Dr Mukund Penurkar, at Pune's Sanjeevan Hospital, lost his father to COVID-19 on April 26. Not only that, his brother and mother are also infected with coronavirus but he continued to looking after the patients. As the situation was critical at the hospital, he was back at work in three days.

"I know the situation outside is not good. We tried our best to save my father at our hospital but unfortunately, we lost him on Monday. My brother and mother are still admitted here for COVID treatment and they are doing well now," Dr Penurkar told news agency ANI. He said that he returned on duty just three days of his father's death.

Pune: A doctor continues to work even as his father succumbed to COVID & his mother & brother are admitted to hospital



"The situation is very difficult. We can't rest & see the agony of patients," says Dr Mukund, Director, Sanjeevan Hospital pic.twitter.com/iN7NXI7yJg — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

"I have been working for COVID-19 patients for a long time and I have seen the situation. It has become difficult for health care staff to cater to every individual and it was important for me to step in immediately so I returned on duty just three days after my father's death. I think serving the patients in need would be the best thing I can do now for my father...," said Dr Penurkar, adding that, his priority now is to look after patients.

"Serving the society is our priority, for now, the situation is such that even family members are unable to meet their dear ones. We are going through a difficult time and we need to work hard to get over it," added the doctor.