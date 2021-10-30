Pune Airport, Shut For Runway Repair, Resumes Operations After 14 Days

Runway operations at the Pune airport are managed by the Indian Air Force

The Pune airport - shut for civilian operations for the last 14 days due to runway resurfacing work - resumed its flight operations on Saturday.

"Military Engineering Services (MES) has completed the resurfacing of a portion of the runway at the Pune airport in a record time of 14 days. Earlier, such work would take around 28-35 days. The flight operations resumed today," informed MES officials.

Earlier, the Pune airport was closed for 14 days from October 16 to October 29 to complete the runway resurfacing work.

The runway was partially closed daily for 12 hours from October 26, 2020, to October 25, 2021, for the resurfacing work to ensure civil aviation is disrupted the least.

Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the runway operations, said that due to the rapidly deteriorating condition of the runway and associated operating surfaces at the Air Force Station in Pune, the runway resurfacing work had to be taken up urgently.