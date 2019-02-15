Curfew In Parts Of Jammu After Violent Protests Over Pulwama Attack

Pulwama terror attack: Protests erupted in Jammu over the terror strike.

A curfew was imposed in parts of Jammu city on Friday following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which over 40 security personnel were killed, officials said.

The army has been requested to help the administration in maintaining law and order and conduct flag marches, they said.

Curfew was enforced as authorities feared a communal backlash, officials said.

Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed.