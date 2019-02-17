'Will Not Spare Terrorists At Any Cost': Amit Shah On Pulwama Terror Attack

"The sacrifices of jawans will not go in vain," Amit Shah said at a rally in Assam. (File)

Three days after a terror attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, BJP President Amit Shah said today that the sacrifices of the soldiers will not go in vain and unlike the Congress, BJP government will not compromise national security. At a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, the top BJP leader that those behind the attack will not be spared at any cost.

"This cowardly act was carried out by Pakistani terrorists. Their sacrifices of jawans will not go in vain. Narendra Modi's government will not compromise on any security issue," he added.

At his rally, Amit Shah also attacked Congress and BJP's former ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Amit Shah said both the parties did nothing to implement the Assam Accord despite being in power for most of the time, since the pact was signed in 1985.

"We will not allow Assam to become another Kashmir. That is why we have brought NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport every infiltrator with the help of NRC. We are committed to that," he added.

On the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which the Centre failed to table in Rajya Sabha, the BJP president said misinformation was being spread as if it was only for Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

"It was not only for Northeast, but for all refugees in entire country. The way demography is changing in Assam, without the Citizenship Bill, the people of the state will be in big danger," he added.