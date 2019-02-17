'Fire In My Heart...': PM Modi's Outrage On Pulwama Terror Attack

PM Modi paid homage to the departed soldiers (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong comment on the deaths of over 40 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district, saying there was a fire burning in his heart. He was speaking at a government event in Bihar, where he paid tribute to the soldiers who belonged to the state.

"I salute and pay my tributes to Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur," he said at a government event in Barauni district.

"To the people who have gathered here, I would like to say the fire that is raging in your bosoms, is in my heart too," he added.

The CRPF soldiers were on the move in a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway when a terrorist rammed his car in one of the over 70 vehicles, in the biggest such attack in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was swift to tweet a response on Thursday, saying, "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly."

In the last few days, PM Modi promised in public meetings and on Twitter that a befitting reply would be given to the perpetrators of the attack.

A day after the attack, he said the people behind the attack had committed a grave mistake by attacking the country's security forces.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the CRPF have not minced words in expressing their desires to avenge the deaths.

India's response against the attack has been two-pronged so far. On the one hand, efforts are on to isolate Pakistan diplomatically; on the other hand the country wants to cripple the Imran Khan-led nation economically by affecting cross-border trade.

Over 40 nations have condemned the terror attack and New Delhi has asked the international community to support naming Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist".

India also scrapped the 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. On Saturday, the government hiked the basic customs duty on all goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200%.

The government also withdrew security to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.