Government Scraps Security For 5 Separatists After Pulwama Attack

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is among four separatists to lose the security cover

The government will no longer provide any security to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. The order from the state administration, issued three days after the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that cost over 40 lives, said all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will be withdrawn by this evening.

The list includes Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone of People's Conference, Hashim Qureshi of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Shabir Shah of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party.

"No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by Government, they are to be withdrawn immediately," an official said.

The list is likely to be updated - the order said the state police will review if any other separatists are also who have government security or facilities and will withdraw these immediately, sources told NDTV.