3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Gunfight broke out between security forces, terrorists after civilians were evacuated (Representational)

Three terrorists were today killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and a man died in clashes between stone-throwers and security personnel near the encounter site, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Thumna village after getting information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

Three terrorists were holed up inside a house. The security personnel managed to pinpoint their location but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house, he said.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists after all the civilians were evacuated. All the three terrorists were killed, the official said.

Meanwhile, a mob started throwing stones at the security forces involved in the anti-terrorism operation.

At least five people received pellet or bullet injuries in the security forces action against the protestors, the police official said.

He said one of the injured, 16-year-old Faizaan Ahmad Khan, was declared dead by doctors at a hospital.