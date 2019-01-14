Puducherry To Ban Single-Use Plastic From March 1

"We want to gift a plastic free Puducherry to the future generation," Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2019 00:21 IST
Puducherry: 

Puducherry government has decided to ban the production, sale and use of single-use plastic products in the Union Territory from March 1, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Sunday.

"We want to gift a plastic free Puducherry to the future generation and curb the plastic in the larger interest of environment," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu government had announced in June, 2018 that it would ban the use of plastic items including non-biodegradable carry bags from January 1, 2019 to "gift a plastic-free state to future generations".

A nominated BJP legislator had staged a 'dharna' on December 31, asking for an immediate ban on the production, sale and use of plastic products in the Union Territory on the lines of  Tamil Nadu.

