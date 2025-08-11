Postgraduate Student Stabbed To Death In Fight With Staff At Puducherry Bar

A late-night birthday celebration at a Puducherry restobar turned deadly in the early hours of Sunday, when a service captain allegedly stabbed two guests during a brawl, killing one and injuring another.

Police said the incident occurred at the OMG Restobar, where Shajan, a university student from Chennai, had organised his birthday party. Around ten of his friends had gathered for the celebration, which soon spiralled into chaos.

According to investigators, a quarrel broke out between the group and the restobar staff. Bouncers reportedly intervened and escorted the students out, leading to a heated argument with the staff in the presence of other tourists dining at the venue.

During the confrontation, the restaurant's service captain allegedly retrieved a kitchen knife and attacked two students. Both victims were rushed to hospital, but one - identified as 23-year-old Moshiq from Sivaganga district, a student at SRM University near Chennai - died. The other student, Shajin, is undergoing treatment.

DIG Sathiya Sundaram told NDTV, "We have arrested the service captain, the pub owner, and several others. We will screen all digital evidence and book everyone involved in the scuffle." He added "The other student according to hospital reports is out of danger".

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and mobile phone videos to piece together the sequence of events.