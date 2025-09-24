On CCTV, Customers, Bouncers Fight Over Bill In Hyderabad Pub

Several people were injured after a fight broke out over the bill at a pub in Hyderabad, the police said.

The incident which happened at 'Mad Club and Kitchen' was seen on CCTV camera.

Three bouncers and four customers suffered serious injuries. All are being treated at a local hospital.

The police said the argument over the bill between customers and bouncers escalated after both sides started hurling abusive words at each other. Within minutes, they started throwing punches.

A complaint has been filed with Madhapur police station in Cyberabad. The complainant said the pub manager asked the patrons to pay their bills, but they refused.

The police have started an investigation based on CCTV evidence and eyewitness accounts.

Madhapur circle inspector confirmed that legal action is underway, and an effort is being made to identify and arrest all those involved in the pub brawl.