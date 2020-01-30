Report On V Narayanasamy's 'Crude Behaviour' Sent To President: Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi has also sent a report on this to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi and Amit Shah

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said she had sent a report to President Ram Nath Kovind on the "crass and crude behaviour" of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at the "At Home" reception hosted by her at Raj Nivas on Republic Day.

Ms Bedi, talking to news agency PTI over phone, claimed the CM refused to even present a shawl as a courtesy to the two Padma awardees - writer Manoj Dass and terrracota artist Munusamy - from the union territory.

"Narayanasamy shouted and insulted a very respected senior officer of Raj Nivas, Comptroller Asha Gupta, openly before the invitees. He shouted at her on how the Padma awardees could be invited without informing him. Later he walked out," Ms Bedi said.

She said she has also sent a report on this to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The former police officer, who retired in the rank of DGP in Delhi, said, "I have placed on record and sent a report of the crass and crude behaviour" of the CM at the event to the president and others.

"Narayanasamy is under the impression that for every event we hold at Raj Nivas we need to take his prior permission. It is so strange a belief," Ms Bedi said, adding his behaviour was a serious disrespect to the two Padma awardees and harassment towards a senior female officer of Raj Nivas.

"An audience of over 500 was aghast at their CM's behaviour. We did not react. He also disrespected the art and culture troupe of J&K and Arunachal Pradesh, who had come all the way to perform at Raj Nivas. He walked away without acknowledging them," the governor said.

The Magsaysay awardee also said that the CM's behaviour "was a spoiler of our national function and media reported this event in place of J&K and Arunachal artists performing".

The behaviour of the elected leadership has sent poor signals to the youth, she said.

Besides Mr Narayanasamy, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and Speaker VP Sivakolundhu attended the event.

Sources close to the CM had said then that he was unhappy at the "surprise programme" to honour the Padma awardees without prior information to him and hence left the venue after a few minutes.