Amid Row Over Kiran Bedi's 'Joke' On Sikhs, Minorities Panel Seeks Report

Kiran Bedi had later expressed regret over her 'joke' on Sikhs. (File)

The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the chief secretary of Delhi over a complaint against former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by making a joke at a book launch event.

A controversy had erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a "12'o clock" joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' on Monday went viral on social media. Ms Bedi had later expressed regret.

In a statement, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) said it has received a complaint against Bedi about her joke on the Sikh community during the launch of her book on June 13, 2022.

"As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in the country, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, has sought a report in the matter from Chief Secretary of Delhi," the NCM statement said.

The NCM said it will take action based on the report as deemed fit.

