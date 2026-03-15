Puducherry Goes To Polls On April 9, Votes To Be Counted On May 4

Union Territory of Puducherry will go to polls on April 9 for all 30 constituencies. The votes, along with four other states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Assam - will be counted on May 4.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that voting will be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across the four states and UT while 25 lakh election officials will be on duty to ensure free and fair elections.



The top poll officer said the number of total voters of the four states and UT is equivalent to the population of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada.

The ruling AINRC-BJP coalition government would bank on Chief Minister N Rangasamy and welfare measures to secure a successive win.

The Election Commission of India today announced the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.#ElectionsWithNDTV #AssemblyElections2026 pic.twitter.com/Qx5ODXOthu — NDTV (@ndtv) March 15, 2026

The Congress is contesting in an alliance with DMK and CPI.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) led with 10 seats. DMK got 6 seats, followed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress at 6 seats each. The voter turnout was 84.8 per cent.

Before that, in the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress won with 15 seats, followed by AINRC at 8 seats, AIADMK at 4 seats and DMK at 2 seats. The voter turnout was 83.6 per cent.