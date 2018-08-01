Protests Over Assam List Puts Rajya Sabha On Hold Again

Rajya Sabha has been witnessing protests and adjournments for 2 days over Assam NRC list.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned 17 minutes after the session started today, driven by opposition protests over the Assam citizens' list. A chunk of the minutes was taken up by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's angry rebuke to the opposition lawmakers, who had started protests as soon as the session began.

Congress' Anand Sharma condemned yesterday's statement by BJP chief Amit Shah, who called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "coward". Such statements were unparliamentary, Mtr Sharma said, setting off protests by the BJP members.

Calling for order, Venkaiah Naidu said, "This is the upper house. Unless there is cooperation by all members, it is not possible (to run the house). So when it is not possible, I adjourn the house."

Minutes later, in a re-run of yesterday, chaos broke out as Amit Shah rose again to speak. The chairman adhourned the house till noon.

Mr Naidu had also cited yesterday's protests, which forced him to adjourn the house without any of its business conducted.

Six bills are listed for discussion today.

This is the third straight day of disruption in parliament over the Assam draft citizens' bill, which has triggered a political storm. The opposition -- which has accused the government of targetting Muslims in Assam under the pretext of identifying illegal migrants from Bangladesh -- is keeping up the pressure.

Yesterday, Amit Shah reiterated that list is only a draft and there will be ample opportunities for the people to prove their citizenship, which will be verified through a process laid down by the Supreme Court.