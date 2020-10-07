Protest In Hathras After Death Of Minor Allegedly Raped By Her Cousin

Hathras witnessed yet another protest on Tuesday. (Representational)

The Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, which is in national focus following the death of a teen because of a brutal assault last month, witnessed yet another protest on Tuesday after the death of an alleged rape victim.

The minor girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday, 15 days after being allegedly raped by her maternal cousin in Aligarh, police official Vineet Jaiswal said.

She used to stay with her maternal aunt in Aligarh, while the family belonged to Hathras.

Following her death, the family members and villagers blocked a road in the district, alleging inaction by a police official in Aligarh.

Mr Jaiswal said she was allegedly raped by her minor cousin about 15 days ago. "The boy is also mentally unsound. A case was registered in the local police station, following which the accused was detained and produced before a juvenile court," he said.

Mr Jaiswal added that her family had grievances against a junior police official, which was addressed, following which they ended the roadblock.

"Unfortunately the girl died yesterday (Monday) at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The family brought the body to Hathras for last rights, following which they blocked a road. They had some complaints against the SHO. The Aligarh administration was informed about it and they took appropriate actions against the SHO. Now the situation has been brought under control and the family has performed her last rites," he said.