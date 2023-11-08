Prominent Leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Rajasthan Assembly Election

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats. (Representational)

Former Mayor of Jaipur and Congress leader Vishnu Lata, along with many other prominent state Congress leaders, on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and State President CP Joshi in Jaipur.

During the programme, Rajasthan Nath Society State President Ishwar Yogi, Mahesh Narayan Sharma, a retired officer, former President Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mahesh Lata, Manish Sharma and Rajesh Mandya, and General Secretary Congress Committee member Anita Sharma, also joined the BJP.

During the programme, BJP state president CP Joshi said, "Today is a fortunate day as people are expressing faith in the BJP and Modi Ji's leadership, and all these public representatives are joining the BJP family."

"These people have faith in Narendra Modi's policies, so the BJP family is growing. These people will teach a lesson to the Gehlot government of Rajasthan. They will liberate the troubled public from this Gehlot government," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that "the increasing number of people and leaders joining the party will enhance the party's strength and capabilities. Which in turn will have a significant influence on the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

"The way all these people and leaders have joined the BJP family will increase the strength and capacity of the BJP and the BJP will win a vast majority," he said.

"The prestige of the Congress Party of Rajasthan has ended. The character and face of Congress have been exposed," he said.

"The people of Rajasthan understood the Congress. The public has decided to uproot them from the government. The Ashok Gehlot government gives false guarantees to the public, "Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5 along with four other state assembly elections.

