Probe Panel Formed 2 Days After Late-Night Roadside Showdown In Chhattisgarh

A young man travelling with his wife and child was allegedly assaulted during a late-night police checking drive in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari.

A video of the altercation surfaced, prompting local questions, with action following after the clip went viral.

Dhamtari SP Suraj Singh Parihar has ordered an inquiry and constituted a three-member committee of DSP-rank officers. Notices have been issued to the police personnel seen in the video and also to the young man involved in the incident.

The incident took place on the night of May 4-5 near the Mujgahan-Potiadih bypass under Arjuni police station limits, where police had set up a checkpoint and patrol point in what officials describe as a sensitive and incident-prone area.

Around 1 AM, a motorcycle coming from the Dhamtari side was stopped by security personnel. On the bike were a young man, his wife and their child. Police say the motorcycle's front number plate was broken, and the rider's late-night movement appeared suspicious. The personnel asked him about his identity, vehicle documents and the reason for travelling at that hour.

What should have remained a routine verification soon turned into a confrontation.

According to the young man, he had gone with his family to watch a late-night movie show and was returning home to Aamdi when the police stopped him. He alleged that the personnel behaved rudely with him, following which he took out his mobile phone and started recording the interaction.

That, according to the allegation, is when the situation escalated.

Police, however, have offered a different version. They claimed the rider failed to cooperate, became aggressive and could not immediately produce proper documents. Police also said the vehicle was registered in Durg, and there were alleged discrepancies between the Aadhaar card and registration certificate details.

Between 1 and 1:30 AM, a motorcycle was coming from Dhamtari city. Its front number plate was broken, so the personnel deployed there stopped it. Apart from the rider, a woman and a child were on the bike. When questioned, the rider did not cooperate and became aggressive," Dhamtari City SP Abhishek Chaturvedi said.

These explanations have not fully resolved the controversy and have, in fact, raised further questions. If there were concerns about suspicious movement, document discrepancies, or tenant verification issues, why was action not taken immediately? Why was the matter not formally recorded or investigated on June 5? And why did the response come only after the video surfaced on social media and drew public attention?

Officials have said the young man was asked to appear at the police station with identity, vehicle and rental documents. They also claim he has not yet submitted the necessary documents to verify his identity. A notice may also be issued to the landlord for alleged failure to submit tenant verification details.

However, the broader issue of police conduct remains. While a family travelling at 1 AM can be questioned, documents checked and identity verified, the incident raises questions about how such interactions are handled. It also brings into focus whether recording a police interaction can lead to escalation, whether a routine checkpoint can turn into a confrontation, and how allegations of assault are addressed, particularly when they emerge alongside viral footage.

But now, after two days of no visible action, the department has suddenly gone into damage-control mode. SP Suraj Singh Parihar has formed a three-member DSP committee to conduct what officials describe as an impartial inquiry. Statements of all parties will be recorded, the viral video will be examined, and a report will be prepared on the basis of facts.

The committee may determine who was at fault. At the same time, the viral video has raised wider questions about policing practices and accountability.