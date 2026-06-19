Tied, Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine: Chhattisgarh Man Tortures Wife In Front Of Children

A woman from Chhattisgarh's Koriya district has alleged that her husband tied her hands and feet, shaved her head, smeared soot on her face, brutally assaulted her and then forced her to drink urine while her children watched in fear.

A video allegedly showed parts of the incident involving Tara, who had married Jitendra Ghasia nearly 15 years ago after being in a relationship with him. The couple has four children.

Years of marital discord, allegations of abuse and financial hardship eventually drove her to live separately, where she worked as a domestic helper to support herself and her children.

The woman alleged that on June 14, her husband tracked her down, where she had been staying at the residence of an acquaintance who had helped her in difficult times. She told police that after calling her outside, her husband began abusing her and accusing her of having relationships with other men.

The victim alleges that he then tied her hands and feet with a rope and launched a brutal assault. "He cut my hair, shaved my head, blackened my face with soot and engine oil, beat me and forced me to drink urine. I was threatened that I would be burned alive," the woman alleged.

She claimed that their children were made to participate in the humiliation. According to her statement, her husband instructed the children to slap their mother repeatedly. She further alleged that one of the children were forced to make her drink urine before the accused himself allegedly forced her to consume his urine.

In the video, the accused is reportedly heard accusing his wife of abandoning the family and living with another man. He alleges that she had earlier ran away with his brother-in-law and later with a nephew before returning to him.

The woman has denied wrongdoing and told police that her husband had suspected her character for years and regularly assaulted her. "I was beaten earlier too. They suspected me from the beginning. They also demanded dowry. After giving birth to four children, I underwent sterilisation. I want justice and I want him punished," she said.

Initially, based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 85 (Cruelty by husband), Section 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), Section 296 (Obscene acts and abuse) and Section 351(2) (Criminal intimidation).

However, after the video surfaced and investigators reviewed the allegations in greater detail, police said additional and more serious sections were being added.

Koriya Additional Superintendent of Police Suresha Chaubey said that when the woman first approached police, she primarily complained about physical assault and harassment by her husband after consuming alcohol. "After the video came to light and further facts emerged, additional legal provisions are being added. The accused will be produced before the court and sent on remand," Chaubey said.