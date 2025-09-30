Probe Agency Seizes Over Rs 2 Crore Cash In Raids Against Goa Casino

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday said it has seized Rs 2.25 crore in cash apart from foreign currency worth Rs 8.5 lakh during multi-state searches against a Goa-based casino and its linked entities.

The action was launched on Sunday against companies named Golden Globe Hotels, Worldwide Resorts, Entertainment and Big Daddy Casino. The case is being investigated under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the ED said in a statement.

At least 15 premises in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Rajkot were searched by the officials of the Panaji zonal office of the ED.

Probe found, the federal probe agency said, poker chips were being provided to customers in lieu of foreign currency and winnings were disbursed in the same currency based on customer requirements.

Multiple online casino platforms such as rolex777.co, iCasino247.com, play247s.com, Win Daddy, Poker Daddy among some others were being "actively" promoted by the staff members of the casino (under Golden Globe Hotels), it said.

"Cryptocurrency wallets belonging to poker players were being used for carrying out financial transactions.

"The use of Angadia services (illegal way of moving cash) through crypto wallets to facilitate fund transfer to Dubai and various other countries have been unearthed," it claimed.

The agency also detected several mule accounts which were being used for the deposit and withdrawal of "gambling winnings" which were transferred to individuals abroad.

Cash worth Rs 2.25 crore apart from foreign currency of Rs 8.50 lakh (including USD 14,000) was seized during the searches that concluded on Monday, the ED said.

