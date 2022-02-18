Probe Agency Gets Dawood Ibrahim's Brother's Custody Till February 24

Iqbal Kaskar was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

A special court in Mumbai on Friday remanded fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till February 24 in a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, based on a production warrant issued by the court, the ED, which is conducting a money laundering probe into underworld-linked property and hawala deals, took custody of Kaskar, who is currently lodged in a Thane jail in connection with multiple extortion cases.

Kaskar was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after interrogation on Friday and was produced before special judge MG Deshpande by the ED, which sought his custody for further probe into the matter.

The ED, represented by special public prosecutor, Hiten Venegoakar, said it was apparent Kaskar was a prominent member of the gang led by Dawood Ibrahim and was involved along with associates in activities like threatening, extortion etc.

His interrogation may reveal crucial facts, which are in their exclusive domain, since he is a key conspirator and leader of the syndicate, the ED told court.

Earlier this week, the ED had raided some 10 locations in Mumbai, including those related to Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar as well as a brother-in-law of gangster Chota Shakeel.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

