Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Attached In Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.93 crore belonging to several former cricketers and actors, including Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa and Sonu Sood in connection with their investigation into a betting app-linked money laundering case.

Officials said the agency attached assets worth Rs 2.5 crore linked to cricketer Yuvraj Singh through his firm YWC Health and Wellness Pvt Ltd, assets worth Rs 1.26 crore belonging to actor Neha Sharma, Rs 47.2 lakh belonging to actor Ankush Hazra and Rs 8.26 lakh linked to Robin Uthappa.

Assets worth Rs 1 crore in the name of actor Sonu Sood and worth Rs 59 lakh belonging to actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty were also provisionally attached, as were assets valued at Rs 2.02 crore belonging to Meera Rautela, who is the mother of actor Urvashi Rautela.

All these celebrities had been questioned by the ED in the past and these assets, which have been provisionally attached, have been categorised as the "proceeds of crime" of the alleged illegal betting app named 1xBet.

In the same case, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.55 crore linked to former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Rs 6.64 crore connected to Suresh Raina in November.

"The action forms part of an ongoing probe into illegal offshore betting platforms, including 1xBet and its surrogate brands 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The investigation, based on multiple FIRs filed by various state police agencies, revealed that these entities were operating unauthorised online betting and gambling services targeting Indian users," an official had said at the time.