Probe Agency ED Raids In Bihar Constable Recruitment 'Scam' Linked PMLA Case

The masterminds of this alleged scam are the same as that of NEET UG Paper Leak Scam of 2024, they said.
- Enforcement Directorate conducted multi-state raids linked to Bihar constable recruitment scam
- Raids took place in Patna, Nalanda, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Kolkata under PMLA
- Investigation concerns alleged money laundering in Bihar constable recruitment in 2023
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Patna:
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state raids in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged scam in the recruitment of constables in Bihar during 2023, official sources said.
At least a dozen locations in Patna and Nalanda in Bihar, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Kolkata (West Bengal) are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
The masterminds of this alleged scam are the same as that of NEET UG Paper Leak Scam of 2024, they said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world