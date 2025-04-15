Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Named In Probe Agency Chargesheet In National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda, the party's overseas unit chief in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. A special court has fixed April 25 as the hearing date.

"The present prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration, on the aspect of cognisance... when Special Counsel for the ED and the Investigating Officer shall also ensure production of the case diaries for perusal by the court," special judge Vishal Gogne said.

This the first time a chargesheet has been filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday the ED had issued notices to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore. These had been attached - in November 2023 - to the investigation into allegations of money laundering against Congress-controlled Associated Journals Limited, or AJL.

The notices - which sought vacation of the premises - were affixed at properties in Delhi, Mumbai's Bandra area, and the AJL building on Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow.

The investigation by the ED into the case began in 2021, on the basis of an order issued on June 26, 2014, by the Metropolitan Magistrate Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. The case is based on a private complaint filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy.

The complaint alleged a criminal conspiracy by several prominent political figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and a host of other Congress leaders and a private company Young Indian for alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme related to the fraudulent takeover of properties valued over Rs 2000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders of Young Indian with 38 per cent shares held by each one of them.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet was filed hours after businessman Robert Vadra, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband and Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, was questioned by the probe agency over money laundering allegations linked to a real estate deal in Haryana.

Mr Vadra dismissed the allegations against him as "political vendetta", pointing out he had already spent hours answering the agency's questions and submitted thousands of pages of documents.