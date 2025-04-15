Robert Vadra, Summoned For 2nd Time, Marches To Probe Agency ED Office

Businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is marching towards the Enforcement Directorate after slamming a second notice for questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal as a 'witch hunt'.

On his way to the ED office, he called the summons "political vendetta by the BJP". "Whenever I raise the people's voice they try to suppress me. I have nothing to hide. They can ask me whatever they want and I'll answer them," he said.

Mr Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, faces the laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana. This is the second time he has been summoned in this case. He was earlier asked to appear before the agency on April 8, but he did not depose.

The 56-year-old businessman's statement would be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once he appears before the federal agency, reports suggest.

He had earlier been questioned by the ED in another money laundering case.

The latest case pertains to a land purchase in February 2008 for Rs 7.5 crore by Mr Vadra's Skylight Hospitality. The mutation process, which usually takes months, was done the next day. Months later, he received a permit to develop a housing society on the land and the value of the plot increased. He sold it to DLF in June at Rs 58 crore.

