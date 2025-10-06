Probe Agency Attaches Assets Worth Rs 40 Crore In Mysuru Land Scam Case

In a major development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 34 immovable properties valued at around Rs 40.08 crore. The action comes as part of an ongoing money-laundering probe into large-scale irregularities in site allotments by MUDA officials.

The probe agency initiated its investigation based on an FIR filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police, which alleged massive corruption in the allotment of MUDA plots. The probe revealed that former MUDA Commissioner G. T. Dinesh Kumar allegedly accepted hefty bribes in exchange for illegal site allotments and diverted the proceeds to purchase properties in the names of relatives and associates.

According to officials, Dinesh Kumar illegally allotted 31 sites, violating government directives and Karnataka Urban Development Authority rules. The probe agency conducted searches on October 18 and 28, 2024, at multiple locations, and uncovered evidence of cash transactions and unapproved layouts linked to the scam.

Investigators have also unearthed a strong nexus between MUDA officials and real estate operators, pointing to a systematic network of bribery and site manipulation.

Earlier, the agency had already attached 252 illegal MUDA sites, bringing the total value of seized assets in the case to over Rs 440 crore. The key accused, GT Dinesh Kumar, was arrested on September 16, 2025, and remains in judicial custody.

The probe agency stated that its probe into the MUDA scam and related money-laundering activities is still underway.