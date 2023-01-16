Priyanka Gandhi's Rs 2,000/Month Promise For Housewives In Karnataka

Priyanka Gandhi addresses the "Na Nayaki" event in Bengaluru.

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised to give Rs 2,000 a month to a housewife in every household if voted to power, said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a convention in Bengaluru.

This is the guarantee given by the AICC general secretary to every woman in Karnataka, it was announced in the "Na Nayaki" event organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds.

Titled 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the KPCC said.

The announcement comes within days of the party promising to provide 200 units of free electricity every month to all households in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

