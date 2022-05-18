Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Government Over Rising Prices

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Centre over rising prices, alleging that not a single policy of the BJP government is aimed at enhancing the income of the middle class and the poor.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report on the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said the hard earned money of the people is being hit by inflation.
"There is not a single economic policy of the BJP government: that can enhance the income of the middle class, poor sections and reduce their expenditure," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The middle class people and the poor are afraid that they may have to take a loan for their daily expenses," she said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)