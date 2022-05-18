Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Government Over Rising Prices

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the hard earned money of the people is being hit by inflation.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Centre over rising prices, alleging that not a single policy of the BJP government is aimed at enhancing the income of the middle class and the poor.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report on the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said the hard earned money of the people is being hit by inflation.

"There is not a single economic policy of the BJP government: that can enhance the income of the middle class, poor sections and reduce their expenditure," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The middle class people and the poor are afraid that they may have to take a loan for their daily expenses," she said.

