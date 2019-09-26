Centre's Economic Policies At Fault: Priyanka Gandhi On PMC Bank Crisis

"The government's economic policies are at fault," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over operational restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, alleging that the Centre's economic policies are at fault but the brunt is being borne by hardworking people.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary posted the video of a woman account holder of the bank crying after the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday imposed operational restrictions on the co-operative bank.

"These cries are of a woman account holder of the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. People are upset because they are unable to withdraw their money from the bank due to a surprise order by the RBI," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The government's economic policies are at fault. The fault lies with the top officials. But, the brunt of it is being borne by innocent and hardworking people," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

The reserve bank on Tuesday imposed operational restrictions on PMC Bank, resulting in chaos outside its branches in the financial capital.

As per the RBI directions to PMC Bank, withdrawals have been capped at Rs 1,000 per account and the bank is not allowed to make any fresh loans.

