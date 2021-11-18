Priyanka Gandhi Meets Family Of Sanitation Worker Who Died In Police Custody

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met family members of sanitation worker Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody in Agra, and alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government did nothing to help his family.

State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu later handed over cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the Valmiki's family in the UPCC headquarters here.

"Today, in Lucknow, I met the family of Arun Valmiki who was killed in police custody. The government did nothing to provide justice to his family. Instead of giving victims justice, this government (UP government) attacks them. I have promised the family that I will not let their voice be suppressed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr Valmiki died in police custody in Agra last month. While his family alleged he was killed, police said that he had died of a heart attack.

The sanitation worker was held by the police for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from the 'malkhana' of the Jagdishpura police station, where he died. The police had claimed to have recovered a sum of Rs 15 lakh from his house in the Lohamandi locality.

