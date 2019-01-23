Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Appointed Congress General Secretary For Uttar Pradesh (East): Live Updates

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 23, 2019 13:33 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed the Congress General Secretary For Uttar Pradesh (East).

New Delhi: 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed the Congress General Secretary For Uttar Pradesh (East), marking her entry into active politics, ahead of national elections due by May. The Congress, in a press release announced her appointment to the key post by her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 47, has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now. "We're fired up and ready to go," the Congress tweeted, congratulating her and party leaders KC Venugopal and Jyotiraditya Scindia for their new roles.

Ms Gandhi Vadra's appointment was announced with a statement that also said Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of western UP. 

Here are the live updates on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment 


Jan 23, 2019
13:33 (IST)
"The bond between Congress and Uttar Pradesh dates back to the birth to birth of Pundit Nehru. It is time to revive the bond and unite the family of UP to fight the fascist divisive forces," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after the announcement
Jan 23, 2019
13:30 (IST)
Jan 23, 2019
13:28 (IST)
Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter: Many many congratulations!!! Welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji as Incharge UP East!
Jan 23, 2019
13:26 (IST)
"Many congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. We are confident of a great victory under your able-leadership," Youth Congress tweeted from their official handle.
Jan 23, 2019
13:22 (IST)
"Congratulations, always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook


Jan 23, 2019
13:19 (IST)
Jan 23, 2019
13:18 (IST)
Congress press release announcing the appointments

Jan 23, 2019
13:15 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has entered active politics for the first time ahead of the national election due by May. She has been appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh east." 
