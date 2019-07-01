'Journalist Being Held Captive': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Yogi Adityanath

"Public knows it all," Priyanka Gandhi said attacking the Yogi government. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday of muzzling the media.

"Journalists are being held captive, questions are being curtailed, problems are being ignored. The full majority BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is turning away from people's questions. The public knows it all. It will ask questions and demand answers too," she wrote on Twitter.

The Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East also tagged to her tweet a media report, which alleged that cameras of journalists were being shut during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Moradabad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability