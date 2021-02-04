Priyanka Gandhi To Meet Family In UP Of Farmer Who Died In R-Day Violence

Priyanka Gandhi will visit Rampur to extend her condolence to the farmer's family.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Rampur today to meet the family of Navreet Singh who was killed during farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur on Thursday to be with the family of late Navreet Singh," party's media convenor Lalan Kumar said.

Ms Gandhi will visit Rampur to extend her condolence to Navreet's family, he added.

