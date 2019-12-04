Priyanka Gandhi Slams Uttar Pradesh Government Over Girl's Death

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the girl was raped.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) student in September. She alleged that although the girl was raped, the government turned a deaf ear to her family's pleas for swift action and kept dragging its feet on the case.

On September 16, the body of the 17-year-old girl studying in Class 11 of JNV Bhongaon was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room. "The reason why Uttar Pradesh tops in crimes against women can be gauged from the fact that the body of a student of Mainpuri Navodaya Vidyalaya was found in the hostel on September 16," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The family of the girl repeatedly kept pleading with the administration to bring out the truth but nothing happened. The student was raped. But the Uttar Pradesh government's administration kept dragging the case. This is the fourth such incident. Shameful," the Congress general secretary said, citing a media report on the incident.

She had earlier written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking an urgent investigation in the case "because it was a matter of utmost importance for the safety of girls in the state". Terming the incident as "heart wrenching", she said it assumes importance in the context of the security of girls studying in various institutions across the state.

The girl's father had lodged an FIR against the school principal and two students, alleging that his daughter was killed.