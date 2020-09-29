'You're Accountable': Priyanka Gandhi Shreds Yogi Adityanath Over UP Rape

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken UP (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gang-rape incident, alleging that there is "no semblance of security" for women in the state.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on September 14. She died at a hospital in Delhi this morning, where she was undergoing treatment.

"A Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behavior in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

She said incidents of rape one after another, in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the state.

"Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

The killers of this girl should be punished severely, she demanded.

"@myogiadityanath you are accountable for the safety of women in UP," the Congress leader tweeted.

The girl had been shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangle the woman to death as she resisted their attempt to rape her.

