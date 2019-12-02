'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad': Congress Leader's Mistake On Mic Trolled

The Congress leader is seen on a stage with a mic when the mix-up of names happened

In an embarrassing moment for the Congress, a party leader mixed up the names of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra at a rally, according to a video tweeted by news agency ANI. The Congress's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra was also on the stage.

Priyanka Chopra trended with thousands of tweets after the video was shared widely on social media.

The Congress leader can be heard shouting and gesturing to the crowd to respond after him: "Sonia Gandhi zindabad, Congress party zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Priyanka Chopra zindabad."

Immediately, the Congress's Delhi unit chief who was standing beside the leader with the mic, Surender Kumar, looked sideways in apparent surprise over the error.

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

The Congress was trolled on Twitter soon after the video was shared.

"Thank God!! Rahul G either didn't attend or skipped that rally or was not invited for that rally. Surely, they would have shouted #RahulBajaj zindabad," a Twitter user posted, referring to industrialist Rahul Bajaj, whose name was also trending over a comment he made to BJP chief Amit Shah.

"Since when has Priyanka Chopra joined the Congress?" another Twitter user posted.