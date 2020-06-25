Private Sector Can Now Build Rockets, Be Part Of Inter-Planetary Missions: ISRO Chief K Sivan

Private sector is now allowed to carry out space activities like building rockets and satellites (File)

The private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services, ISRO chief K Sivan said today.

He said the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

Dr Sivan, however, added that ISRO's activities are not going to reduce and it will continue to carry our space-based activities including advanced research and development, inter-planetary and human space flight missions.



