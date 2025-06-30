Watch: US Influencer Hails India's Space Program As Shubhanshu Shukla Reaches ISS

American content creator Kristen Fischer recently took to Instagram to praise India's growing presence in space exploration, highlighting the country's impressive milestones. Her heartfelt video went viral, coming shortly after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian to enter the International Space Station. Ms Fischer, who has been living in India, spotlighted the nation's remarkable achievements, including its cost-effective Mars mission and the discovery of water molecules on the Moon through the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

She also highlighted ISRO's notable world records, including the launch of the lightest satellite and the record for launching the most satellites in a single mission.

"Did you know that India's space program was so impressive!? First founded in 1969, the ISRO is one of only 6 national space programs worldwide. India has made some impressive discoveries and advances in our understanding of space," she wrote in the caption of the video.

"When people talk about India, they often talk about the underdeveloped parts. They don't often talk about the parts where India is excelling in technology and worldwide advancement. I think it is worth acknowledging the successes India has had in their amazing space organisation," she added.

Watch the video here:

Her video resonated with viewers worldwide, with many praising her recognition of India's space accomplishments. Many praised Ms Fischer's well-researched information, acknowledging India's potential and advancements in space exploration. One user noted that she seemed more excited than Indians themselves, praising her love for India.

Another commented, "Wow, you know more than so many people about ISRO ……. Thank you for sharing this information, and congratulations to the Indian space program."

A third said, "Kudos to you, Kristen, for recognising the advancements in our space program! Unfortunately, it's a topic that resonates with only a few in our vast population of 1.46 billion... and others seem rather oblivious."

A fourth added, "Proud thing is India is the 4th country to land on the moon and 1st country to land on the south pole of the moon, which is the hardest part where the probability of existing water is high..that too with very few attempts and with very low budget."

The tribute comes as India achieves a significant milestone in human spaceflight, with the Axiom-4 mission's successful docking with the ISS. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, as mission pilot, joined veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson and two other crew members on this historic mission.