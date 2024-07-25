Principal Stops Students From Reciting Sanskrit 'Sloka', Cops File Case

A case has been registered against the principal of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna city for allegedly stopping students from reciting a Sanskrit 'sloka' (verse), a police official said on Thursday. The principal has already apologised over the matter, said sources.

The alleged incident took place on July 15 at Vandana Convent School during the morning assembly when three students recited 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Bhavantu Sukhmaya', he said.

However, the principal Sister Catherine snatched the mike from them, saying such "shayariya" won't be tolerated in the school, according to the description of the incident in the FIR against her.

After learning about the alleged incident two days later, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created agitated in the school, prompting police intervention. The protesters from the ABVP demanded that a case be registered against the principal.

On their insistence, Sister Catherine arrived there and apologised over the issue, said sources.

The principal said that particular day was reserved for "speaking in English only" and that is why the students were stopped, the sources said, quoting her. Stressing that she respects all religions, the principal said she was sorry if she had hurt anyone's religious feelings, according to the sources.

Despite the apology, the protesters wanted police action against the principal and her removal, the official said. They remained on the premises for over two hours and demanded that the sloka be recited in the school daily.

District Education Officer (DEO) Chandra Shekhar Sisodia also reached the school and assured that action would be taken after a probe, the official said.

On the complaint of one Saksham Dubey, an FIR was registered against the school principal under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (outraging religious feelings) on July 22, Guna police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said.

Sister Catherine could not be reached despite attempts.

Meanwhile, amid reports of the school's well-wishers suggesting to close the institute over the incident, Shekhar Vashisht, opposition leader in the Guna civic body, urged the management not to consider any such suggestions saying it will affect the future of thousands of students.

