'Kaamdar Against Naamdar': PM Modi's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi In Rajasthan

The kaamdar is in a fight against the naamdar in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, making a distinction between the one who works and the dynast, in a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Driving home the difference between himself and the Congress leader, who he has often referred to as naamdar (dynast), he said he was like the people and was not born with a silver spoon.

"We are not seeking votes for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your welfare and to help fulfil your dreams," PM Modi said at a rally in Nagaur, Rajasthan, ahead of elections on December 7.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said those whose four generations have had no connect with the public cannot understand the pain of the common people. "Our only mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', inspired by social reformers Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar," the prime minister said.

PM Modi asked people choose the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state.

He added that said water scarcity was big problem in state and the government has provided irrigation facilities across 1.5 lakh hectares.