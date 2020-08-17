PM Modi Wishes People Of Kerala On The Auspicious Month Of Chingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the people of Kerala at the start of Chingam, the auspicious month, in the Malayalam calendar. PM Modi took to Twitter and wished people success, good health and prosperity.

"As the month of Chingam commences my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it a success, good health and prosperity for all," the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board reopened from today and devotees were allowed to offer prayers.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, guidelines are in place and the authorities said only a limited number of people are being allowed inside the temple at a time. Pictures show devotees wearing masks and priests distributing hand sanitzers.

The Sabarimala Temple opened in Pathanamthitta on Sunday for the five-day monthly prayers in the month of Chingam. The rituals and puja will be done according to tradition but devotees are not being allowed. It will close on August 21, after the puja in the evening.

Earlier, the President of Travancore Devaswom N Vasu, had said that the annual pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

"This is an event, which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswom Board, are eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," he said.