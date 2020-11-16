PM Modi To Unveil "Statue Of Peace" Today Via Video Conferencing

The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu- 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent, and is being installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

PM Modi To Unveil 'Statue Of Peace' Today Via Video Conferencing

PM Modi will unveil ''Statue of Peace'' to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil ''Statue of Peace'' to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, on Monday at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu- 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent, and is being installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj (1870-1954) led an austere life as a Jain Saint working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira.

Newsbeep

He also worked relentlessly for the welfare of masses, the spread of education, eradication of social evils, wrote inspiring literature (poetry, essays, devotional hymns and Stavans) and gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi. 

Comments
Statue of PeacePM Modi

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india