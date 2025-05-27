PM Modi To Launch Gujarat's Urban Development Plan In Gandhinagar Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Urban Development Year 2025 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday, marking 20 years of the state's structured and sustainable urban transformation.

The event, scheduled to take place at around 11 a.m., is expected to draw wide attention as it outlines the next phase of Gujarat's urban strategy, reinforcing the state's reputation as a leader in urban planning, clean energy, and infrastructure innovation.

After the programmes in Vadodara, Dahod and Kutch, landed to a warm welcome in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to joining a programme on urban development tomorrow morning at Mahatma Mandir. pic.twitter.com/d2TkKt1Yrg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2025

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering, which will include top state officials, urban planners, and stakeholders from across sectors.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several critical projects related to urban development, healthcare, and water supply.

The State Clean Air Programme, which aims to tackle air pollution through a multi-sectoral approach, will also be launched during the event, reflecting Gujarat's commitment to sustainable and clean urban living.

In a significant boost to India's Make in India initiative and rail infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate the Indian Railways' state-of-the-art Locomotive Manufacturing Plant at Dahod. The plant will manufacture powerful 9000 HP electric locomotives meant for both domestic operations and export.

He will also flag off the first electric locomotive produced at the plant. These high-powered locomotives are expected to significantly enhance Indian Railways' freight capacity and efficiency.

More than 22,000 housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be allocated to beneficiaries, and funds totaling Rs 3,300 crore will be released to urban local bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

The visit underscores Gujarat's model of integrated urban development and aligns with India's larger goal of building world-class infrastructure and green mobility solutions.

Earlier on Monday PM Modi addressed a road show in Bhuj, where he asserted that India maintains a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which Operation Sindoor has reinforced, and anyone who dares to spill Indian blood will face consequences.

