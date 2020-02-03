PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Defence Exhibition On Wednesday

PM Modi will visit the India and Uttar Pradesh pavilions after the ceremony (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's five-day biennial mega defence exhibition- DefExpo- on Wednesday in Lucknow.

Over 1000 national and international defence firms are participating in the event which is being held for the first time in Lucknow.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall preside over the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020," a government statement said.

It said the event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.

After the inaugural ceremony of the Expo, PM Modi will visit the India and Uttar Pradesh pavilions.

"The India pavilion will exclusively showcase the strong partnership between the public and private sector, including small and medium enterprises," the statement said.