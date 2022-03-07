PM Modi To Address Seminar Of Women Ascetics On International Women's Day

On Monday, PM Modi interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar of women ascetics at Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

The seminar is being organized to recognize the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 500 women ascetics and preachers will attend the seminar through video conferencing tomorrow.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and women's role in the society.

A discussion will be held on the welfare schemes by the central and state governments benefiting women along with the achievements of women.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar will also attend the seminar. It will also see the participation of Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar of Kankeshwari Devi, among others, the PMO said.

On Monday, PM Modi interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar. 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

In all, 28 awards (14 each for the years 2020 and 2021) will be presented to 29 individuals in recognition of their exceptional work in rendering distinguished services towards the empowerment of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.

International Women's Day observed on March 8 each year recognizes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The theme this year is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", and calls for climate action for women, by women.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)