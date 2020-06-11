PM Modi To Address Indian Chamber Of Commerce Today

The live broadcast feed of today's event will be available from Doordarshan and ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today at 11 am via video conferencing.

Earlier on June 2, PM Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference.

He had said at the meeting of CII that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.

Addressing the 125th Annual Session of CII, the Prime Minister said: "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength, and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India... Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance."

He said that the country now needs to manufacture products which are ''Made in India'' but are ''Made for the World''.

The Prime Minister said that ration has been provided to 74 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana while adding that ration is also being provided to migrant labourers for free.

